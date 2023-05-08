Considering CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, CarParts.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.49, up 4.91% from its previous closing price of $4.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774628 shares were traded. PRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On September 01, 2020, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2020, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Lockwood Ryan sold 7,775 shares for $5.08 per share. The transaction valued at 39,497 led to the insider holds 58,367 shares of the business.

Subramanian Kals sold 4,953 shares of PRTS for $25,161 on Apr 19. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 25,119 shares after completing the transaction at $5.08 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, BARNES JIM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,700 shares for $5.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,858 and bolstered with 85,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTS now has a Market Capitalization of 255.30M and an Enterprise Value of 283.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTS has reached a high of $9.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0328.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRTS traded 737.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 852.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.02M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 3.16M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $175.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.7M to a low estimate of $175M. As of the current estimate, CarParts.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $176.22M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.87M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $693M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $677.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $686.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $661.6M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $740.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $768.7M and the low estimate is $714.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.