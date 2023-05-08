Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Stock Price Peaks at $7.08 During Trading

The price of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) closed at $7.03 in the last session, up 4.77% from day before closing price of $6.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3366671 shares were traded. CPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.15B and an Enterprise Value of 5.10B. As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPG has reached a high of $10.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPG traded on average about 5.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 555.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 545.38M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.97% stake in the company. Shares short for CPG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.55M with a Short Ratio of 8.55M, compared to 29.81M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CPG is 0.40, which was 0.27 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $636.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $673.34M to a low estimate of $589.58M. As of the current estimate, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $406.36M, an estimated increase of 56.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $659.23M, a decrease of -10.40% less than the figure of $56.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $758.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $582.02M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.