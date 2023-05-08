Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) closed the day trading at $39.44 up 0.38% from the previous closing price of $39.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1882595 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYTK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

On December 23, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $58.

On December 20, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 20, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Malik Fady Ibraham sold 7,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 280,000 led to the insider holds 167,183 shares of the business.

Blum Robert I sold 12,500 shares of CYTK for $471,000 on Apr 28. The President & CEO now owns 441,058 shares after completing the transaction at $37.68 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Blum Robert I, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $35.61 each. As a result, the insider received 445,125 and left with 441,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYTK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 3.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYTK traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYTK traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 94.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.75M with a Short Ratio of 9.75M, compared to 10.34M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 17.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$1.38, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.05, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.35 and -$5.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.32. EPS for the following year is -$4.21, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.43 and -$5.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.59M, down -51.30% from the average estimate.