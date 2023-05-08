Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) closed at $13.52 in the last session, up 1.81% from day before closing price of $13.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635621 shares were traded. DCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.27.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DCPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 29, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Hoerter Steven L. sold 7,500 shares for $15.57 per share. The transaction valued at 116,782 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Flynn Daniel Lee sold 1,370 shares of DCPH for $20,686 on Feb 16. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 58,813 shares after completing the transaction at $15.10 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Kelly Thomas Patrick, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,370 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 20,686 and left with 58,795 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 827.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCPH has reached a high of $22.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DCPH traded on average about 689.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 646.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DCPH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 5.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.97, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$2.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $36.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.2M to a low estimate of $33.8M. As of the current estimate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.49M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.13M, an increase of 15.00% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.04M, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.7M and the low estimate is $158M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.