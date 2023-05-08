Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) was $1.06 for the day, up 2.91% from the previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2648618 shares were traded. DNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNN now has a Market Capitalization of 853.64M and an Enterprise Value of 810.42M. As of this moment, Denison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 68.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 47.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNN has reached a high of $1.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0716, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1916.

Shares Statistics:

DNN traded an average of 4.35M shares per day over the past three months and 2.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 823.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 810.72M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DNN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 36.21M with a Short Ratio of 36.21M, compared to 37.22M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.57M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.13M and the low estimate is $9.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.