Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

As of close of business last night, Designer Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.83, up 5.10% from its previous closing price of $7.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990579 shares were traded. DBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on May 27, 2021, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $22 from $20 previously.

On May 20, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $20.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Turner Mary sold 15,923 shares for $8.30 per share. The transaction valued at 132,161 led to the insider holds 31,502 shares of the business.

LAU JOANNA T sold 10,000 shares of DBI for $155,300 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 58,244 shares after completing the transaction at $15.53 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Zaiac Joanne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,489 shares for $15.76 each. As a result, the insider received 70,750 and left with 48,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBI now has a Market Capitalization of 511.79M and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B. As of this moment, Designer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBI has reached a high of $19.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DBI traded 1.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.79M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DBI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.93M with a Short Ratio of 6.93M, compared to 8.26M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.67% and a Short% of Float of 20.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, DBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.10% for DBI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $762.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $783M to a low estimate of $749.1M. As of the current estimate, Designer Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $830.54M, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $817.94M, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $830.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $802.68M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.