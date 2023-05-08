DXC Technology Company (DXC) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

As of close of business last night, DXC Technology Company’s stock clocked out at $22.69, up 2.02% from its previous closing price of $22.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2038732 shares were traded. DXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DXC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $28 from $32 previously.

On December 15, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $33.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR sold 33,331 shares for $29.05 per share. The transaction valued at 968,282 led to the insider holds 157,128 shares of the business.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 5,000 shares of DXC for $148,750 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 47,092 shares after completing the transaction at $29.75 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, FERNANDEZ RAUL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $29.39 each. As a result, the insider received 293,850 and left with 52,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.72B and an Enterprise Value of 9.36B. As of this moment, DXC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXC has reached a high of $36.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DXC traded 1.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 229.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.41M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DXC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.85M with a Short Ratio of 6.85M, compared to 7.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DXC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1156:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.98, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $3.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $3.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, DXC Technology Company’s year-ago sales were $4.01B, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.61B, a decrease of -2.50% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.27B, down -11.10% from the average estimate.