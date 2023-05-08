Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) was $13.05 for the day, up 5.75% from the previous closing price of $12.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1623564 shares were traded. ESTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.65.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESTE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on July 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Anderson Robert John bought 5,000 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 58,750 led to the insider holds 816,009 shares of the business.

Anderson Robert John bought 5,000 shares of ESTE for $57,250 on Mar 16. The President and CEO now owns 811,009 shares after completing the transaction at $11.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Oviedo Tony, who serves as the EVP, PAO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.41 each. As a result, the insider received 820,500 and left with 71,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B. As of this moment, Earthstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTE has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.06.

Shares Statistics:

ESTE traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.82M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.56M with a Short Ratio of 9.56M, compared to 10.41M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.00% and a Short% of Float of 16.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.4. EPS for the following year is $4.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.48 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $462M to a low estimate of $385M. As of the current estimate, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $472.55M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $444.3M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $490M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.