EQNR (Equinor ASA) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) closed at $29.54 up 6.53% from its previous closing price of $27.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3256802 shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.18.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equinor ASA’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQNR now has a Market Capitalization of 90.52B and an Enterprise Value of 83.37B. As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $41.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EQNR has traded an average of 3.44M shares per day and 3.05M over the past ten days. A total of 3.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.04B. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.46M with a Short Ratio of 6.46M, compared to 7.31M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EQNR is 3.30, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.