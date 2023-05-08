Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $5.61 in the prior trading day, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) closed at $5.68, up 1.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2257256 shares were traded. EQX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.29.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 2.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $6.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 311.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.59M. Insiders hold about 8.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.19M with a Short Ratio of 12.19M, compared to 10.65M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $956M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $952.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, down -12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.