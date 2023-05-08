Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.23

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) closed the day trading at $25.22 up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $25.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696397 shares were traded. EPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 328.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Patten Mark E bought 1,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 20,760 led to the insider holds 84,453 shares of the business.

Mavoides Peter M. bought 20,000 shares of EPRT for $413,600 on Jun 13. The President and CEO now owns 459,170 shares after completing the transaction at $20.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPRT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.69B and an Enterprise Value of 5.04B. As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPRT has reached a high of $26.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPRT traded about 889.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPRT traded about 880.13k shares per day. A total of 144.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.67% stake in the company. Shares short for EPRT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 9.16M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.37%.

Dividends & Splits

EPRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.10, up from 1.09 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $83.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.19M to a low estimate of $78.61M. As of the current estimate, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.45M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.13M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.15M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $347.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $317.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $335.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $286.51M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $377.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $408.81M and the low estimate is $295.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.