EVgo Inc. (EVGO) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) closed the day trading at $6.18 up 3.87% from the previous closing price of $5.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1366215 shares were traded. EVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVGO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $6.

On July 07, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.50.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on July 07, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Shevorenkova Olga sold 34,463 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 411,833 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Levy Jonathan Maier sold 10,000 shares of EVGO for $120,400 on Aug 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 20,878 shares after completing the transaction at $12.04 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Zoi Catherine, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 42,083 shares for $11.52 each. As a result, the insider received 484,796 and left with 57,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 472.03M and an Enterprise Value of 276.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVGO traded about 1.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVGO traded about 1.22M shares per day. A total of 69.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 23.03M with a Short Ratio of 23.03M, compared to 23.37M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32.15% and a Short% of Float of 32.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$2.27.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $26.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.82M to a low estimate of $21.8M. As of the current estimate, EVgo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.7M, an estimated increase of 249.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.29M, an increase of 233.70% less than the figure of $249.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $186.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.59M, up 155.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $326M and the low estimate is $173.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 90.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.