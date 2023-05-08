Examining Insulet Corporation (PODD)’s cash flow and debt position

After finishing at $322.23 in the prior trading day, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) closed at $328.76, up 2.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 975934 shares were traded. PODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $335.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $324.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PODD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $235 to $340.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $238.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 18, 2022, with a $238 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when McMillan Wayde D. sold 1,255 shares for $318.31 per share. The transaction valued at 399,479 led to the insider holds 22,865 shares of the business.

Alpuche Charles sold 23,401 shares of PODD for $7,140,815 on Mar 13. The Advisor now owns 45,584 shares after completing the transaction at $305.15 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Alpuche Charles, who serves as the Advisor of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $290.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,163,600 and left with 45,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PODD now has a Market Capitalization of 21.88B and an Enterprise Value of 22.61B. As of this moment, Insulet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5870.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 157.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 47.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 214.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PODD has reached a high of $328.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 309.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 282.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 871.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 528.13k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.39% stake in the company. Shares short for PODD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 2.55M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 6.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $362.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $376.81M to a low estimate of $348M. As of the current estimate, Insulet Corporation’s year-ago sales were $299.4M, an estimated increase of 21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.03M, an increase of 27.40% over than the figure of $21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $414M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385.8M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PODD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.