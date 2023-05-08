Examining MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)’s cash flow and debt position

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) closed the day trading at $88.52 up 5.18% from the previous closing price of $84.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762932 shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MKSI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares for $86.67 per share. The transaction valued at 19,501 led to the insider holds 9,684 shares of the business.

Mora Elizabeth sold 200 shares of MKSI for $17,334 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 15,693 shares after completing the transaction at $86.67 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Moloney Jacqueline F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 225 shares for $83.86 each. As a result, the insider received 18,868 and left with 9,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKSI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.61B and an Enterprise Value of 9.87B. As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $125.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MKSI traded about 596.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MKSI traded about 603.52k shares per day. A total of 66.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 2.07M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Dividends & Splits

MKSI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.4. EPS for the following year is $5.9, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $985.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $972.2M. As of the current estimate, MKS Instruments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $765M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $934.61M, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900.39M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.29B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.