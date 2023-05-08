Examining Trimble Inc. (TRMB)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) closed at $48.05 up 0.95% from its previous closing price of $47.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1242637 shares were traded. TRMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trimble Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2023, Northcoast Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Large Peter sold 950 shares for $51.11 per share. The transaction valued at 48,554 led to the insider holds 154 shares of the business.

Dalton James Calvin sold 1,500 shares of TRMB for $79,808 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 1,936 shares after completing the transaction at $53.20 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, PAINTER ROBERT G, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $55.41 each. As a result, the insider received 277,061 and left with 150,752 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRMB now has a Market Capitalization of 11.38B and an Enterprise Value of 12.73B. As of this moment, Trimble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMB has reached a high of $72.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRMB has traded an average of 1.34M shares per day and 1.33M over the past ten days. A total of 247.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.15M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $972.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $995.96M to a low estimate of $945M. As of the current estimate, Trimble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $941.2M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $979.63M, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $998M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $949M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.68B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.2B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.