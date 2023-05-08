Examining Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) closed at $51.40 up 4.09% from its previous closing price of $49.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766765 shares were traded. PCVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.56.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vaxcyte Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.30 and its Current Ratio is at 23.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $58.

On December 15, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2022, with a $66 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Lukatch Heath sold 315 shares for $46.12 per share. The transaction valued at 14,526 led to the insider holds 3,125 shares of the business.

Lukatch Heath sold 335 shares of PCVX for $14,717 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 3,125 shares after completing the transaction at $43.93 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Lukatch Heath, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,335 shares for $46.13 each. As a result, the insider received 199,989 and left with 3,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCVX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78B and an Enterprise Value of 1.87B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $50.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCVX has traded an average of 944.71K shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 79.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 7.05M, compared to 5.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.75% and a Short% of Float of 10.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.97, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.12 and -$4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.6. EPS for the following year is -$4, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3.36 and -$4.57.