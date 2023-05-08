Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.14, up 2.55% from its previous closing price of $33.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1334436 shares were traded. FNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FNF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $56.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 20, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when LANE DANIEL D sold 5,531 shares for $37.44 per share. The transaction valued at 207,053 led to the insider holds 271,325 shares of the business.

Shea Peter O Jr sold 13,389 shares of FNF for $546,619 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 200,642 shares after completing the transaction at $40.83 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, SADOWSKI PETER T, who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $40.85 each. As a result, the insider received 919,231 and left with 105,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNF now has a Market Capitalization of 9.63B and an Enterprise Value of 11.24B. As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNF has reached a high of $45.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FNF traded 1.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 269.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.80M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FNF as of Feb 14, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 4.12M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, FNF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.56. The current Payout Ratio is 43.20% for FNF, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1385:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.39 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $5.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.82.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $2.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.17B, an estimated decrease of -23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.78B, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of -$23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.54B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.56B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.15B and the low estimate is $9.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.