Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $35.37 During Trading Session

In the latest session, Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) closed at $35.37 up 2.67% from its previous closing price of $34.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625503 shares were traded. FLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.04.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flowserve Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $33 previously.

On September 15, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $31.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.45B and an Enterprise Value of 5.47B. As of this moment, Flowserve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLS has reached a high of $38.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLS has traded an average of 896.00K shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 130.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.24M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.53% stake in the company. Shares short for FLS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 3.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FLS is 0.80, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.18. The current Payout Ratio is 45.20% for FLS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 23, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.91 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $974.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $988.07M to a low estimate of $944M. As of the current estimate, Flowserve Corporation’s year-ago sales were $882.22M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $980.01M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $945.16M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.62B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.69B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.