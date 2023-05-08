Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) closed the day trading at $3.25 up 6.21% from the previous closing price of $3.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714467 shares were traded. GRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Bachleda Mark bought 11,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 24,717 led to the insider holds 11,000 shares of the business.

Degnan Chris bought 10,000 shares of GRTX for $19,593 on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.96 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Sorensen Mel, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 168,120 and bolstered with 332,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 120.35M and an Enterprise Value of 88.80M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTX has reached a high of $3.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4188, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8551.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRTX traded about 786.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRTX traded about 680.7k shares per day. A total of 27.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 803.65k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.31, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$2.66.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.88M and the low estimate is $21.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 633.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.