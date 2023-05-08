High and low EPS estimates for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)’s current quarter

The closing price of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) was $20.00 for the day, down -3.05% from the previous closing price of $20.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738936 shares were traded. ARLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARLP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On February 04, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on February 04, 2020, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CRAFT JOSEPH W III bought 48,741 shares for $18.25 per share. The transaction valued at 889,523 led to the insider holds 18,631,398 shares of the business.

CRAFT JOSEPH W III bought 100,000 shares of ARLP for $1,860,000 on Mar 16. The PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE now owns 18,582,657 shares after completing the transaction at $18.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARLP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 2.83B. As of this moment, Alliance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLP has reached a high of $27.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.99.

Shares Statistics:

ARLP traded an average of 486.39K shares per day over the past three months and 645.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.87M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 3.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ARLP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.56%. The current Payout Ratio is 41.20% for ARLP, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.6 and $5.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.54. EPS for the following year is $5.56, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.83 and $5.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $701.3M to a low estimate of $644.57M. As of the current estimate, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $616.5M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $709.18M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $733.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $688.98M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.