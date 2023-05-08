High and low EPS estimates for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)’s current quarter

The price of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) closed at $9.20 in the last session, up 6.24% from day before closing price of $8.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2464233 shares were traded. EC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $12.50 previously.

On February 09, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EC now has a Market Capitalization of 22.29B and an Enterprise Value of 43.51B. As of this moment, Ecopetrol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EC has reached a high of $16.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EC traded on average about 2.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.63M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 5.51M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EC is 1.66, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 35.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.27.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.56 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.02B to a low estimate of $7.17B. As of the current estimate, Ecopetrol S.A.’s year-ago sales were $8.32B, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.83B, a decrease of -21.20% less than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.02B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.46B, down -10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35B and the low estimate is $29.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.