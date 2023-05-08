High and low EPS estimates for Trinseo PLC (TSE)’s current quarter

The price of Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) closed at $17.48 in the last session, down -2.67% from day before closing price of $17.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990933 shares were traded. TSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.72.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TSE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $34 from $42 previously.

TD Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 21, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $72.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when MARTENS PHILIP R sold 6,900 shares for $24.59 per share. The transaction valued at 169,706 led to the insider holds 10,300 shares of the business.

Desmond Jeanmarie F. bought 2,850 shares of TSE for $71,278 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 8,515 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Desmond Jeanmarie F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $25.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,989 and bolstered with 5,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSE now has a Market Capitalization of 736.31M and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSE has reached a high of $49.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TSE traded on average about 381.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 403.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.22M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TSE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.06M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 11.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TSE is 0.56, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.78.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Trinseo PLC’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated decrease of -14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of -$14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.42B and the low estimate is $4.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.