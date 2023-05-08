How is EZCORP Inc.’s (NASDAQ: EZPW) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) closed at $9.18 up 6.74% from its previous closing price of $8.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1192758 shares were traded. EZPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EZCORP Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On April 05, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $8.50.

On September 16, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on September 16, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EZPW now has a Market Capitalization of 478.60M and an Enterprise Value of 871.45M. As of this moment, EZCORP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EZPW has reached a high of $10.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EZPW has traded an average of 536.22K shares per day and 587.38k over the past ten days. A total of 55.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EZPW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.66M with a Short Ratio of 8.66M, compared to 8.34M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.56% and a Short% of Float of 21.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $239.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $242.2M to a low estimate of $238.06M. As of the current estimate, EZCORP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $215.84M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.62M, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253.61M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EZPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $886.23M, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.