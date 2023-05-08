How is Joby Aviation Inc.’s (NYSE: JOBY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed the day trading at $4.49 up 5.40% from the previous closing price of $4.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3745999 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2550.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JOBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.90 and its Current Ratio is at 35.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $4 from $6 previously.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Allison Eric sold 18,801 shares for $4.12 per share. The transaction valued at 77,460 led to the insider holds 303,569 shares of the business.

DeHoff Kate sold 5,642 shares of JOBY for $23,245 on Apr 13. The insider now owns 194,624 shares after completing the transaction at $4.12 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Field Matthew, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 8,068 shares for $4.21 each. As a result, the insider received 33,966 and left with 235,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOBY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 1.66B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4696.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JOBY traded about 2.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JOBY traded about 3.49M shares per day. A total of 609.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 367.45M. Insiders hold about 41.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 34.01M with a Short Ratio of 34.01M, compared to 32.54M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 10.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.75.