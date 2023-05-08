How is KE Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: BEKE) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $15.81 in the prior trading day, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) closed at $16.03, up 1.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2804844 shares were traded. BEKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEKE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEKE now has a Market Capitalization of 23.89B and an Enterprise Value of 17.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has reached a high of $21.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 877.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEKE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 31.13M with a Short Ratio of 31.13M, compared to 28.8M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.75B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, KE Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated increase of 48.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.59B, an increase of 35.20% less than the figure of $48.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.78B, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.54B and the low estimate is $10.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.