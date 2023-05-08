Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stocks Hit Low of $4.92 Before Closing at $5.19

After finishing at $4.85 in the prior trading day, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) closed at $5.19, up 7.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1945373 shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HBM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 2.38B. As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $6.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 261.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.63M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.49M with a Short Ratio of 8.49M, compared to 7.54M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HBM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.01, compared to 0.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $328M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $373.48M to a low estimate of $274.6M. As of the current estimate, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $378.62M, an estimated decrease of -13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $419.03M, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of -$13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $462.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.47M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.