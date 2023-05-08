I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF).

The closing price of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) was $88.39 for the day, down -1.15% from the previous closing price of $89.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1111334 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ELF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 14, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $100 from $75 previously.

On February 02, 2023, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $63 to $75.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when FIELDS MANDY J sold 20,940 shares for $94.77 per share. The transaction valued at 1,984,497 led to the insider holds 121,786 shares of the business.

AMIN TARANG sold 39,740 shares of ELF for $3,184,357 on Apr 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 286,964 shares after completing the transaction at $80.13 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, AMIN TARANG, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 16,664 shares for $80.10 each. As a result, the insider received 1,334,804 and left with 314,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.49B and an Enterprise Value of 4.48B. As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 53.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $97.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.55.

Shares Statistics:

ELF traded an average of 885.14K shares per day over the past three months and 925.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 1.91M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.22M to a low estimate of $149.8M. As of the current estimate, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.14M, an estimated increase of 47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.68M, an increase of 20.50% less than the figure of $47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $559.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $547.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.15M, up 39.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $642.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $707.36M and the low estimate is $601.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.