In spite of BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) was $108.43 for the day, up 0.73% from the previous closing price of $107.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1217200 shares were traded. BNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.64.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $177.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 30.32B and an Enterprise Value of 15.26B. As of this moment, BioNTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTX has reached a high of $188.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.75.

Shares Statistics:

BNTX traded an average of 603.94K shares per day over the past three months and 704.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.73M. Insiders hold about 65.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 1.79M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of -$1.58, while EPS last year was $14.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of -$3.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.6 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.71. EPS for the following year is $5.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $19.34 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.29B to a low estimate of $587.4M. As of the current estimate, BioNTech SE’s year-ago sales were $6.5B, an estimated decrease of -75.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $976.34M, a decrease of -70.00% over than the figure of -$75.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.08M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.41B, down -65.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12B and the low estimate is $4.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.