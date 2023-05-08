In the case of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI), what’s next?

After finishing at $13.75 in the prior trading day, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) closed at $13.81, up 0.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3327646 shares were traded. AGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10431.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.29B and an Enterprise Value of 5.15B. As of this moment, Alamos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has reached a high of $14.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 396.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.47M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.36% stake in the company. Shares short for AGI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.64M with a Short Ratio of 7.64M, compared to 4.91M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $251.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.83M to a low estimate of $241.9M. As of the current estimate, Alamos Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $191.2M, an estimated increase of 31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.7M, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $274.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $245.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $940M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $992.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $821.2M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $950.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $824M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.