In the case of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO), what’s next?

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) closed the day trading at $4.49 up 3.70% from the previous closing price of $4.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519020 shares were traded. NTCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTCO, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $7 previously.

On March 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On June 15, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTCO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.20B and an Enterprise Value of 5.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has reached a high of $7.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2193.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTCO traded about 1.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTCO traded about 555.74k shares per day. A total of 686.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 686.62M. Shares short for NTCO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 714.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 981.71k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of the current estimate, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.04B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.05B and the low estimate is $6.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.