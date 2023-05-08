In What Direction Will HDFC Bank Limited’s (NYSE:HDB) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) was $67.02 for the day, down -2.19% from the previous closing price of $68.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3550443 shares were traded. HDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HDB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HDB now has a Market Capitalization of 114.52B. As of this moment, HDFC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HDB has reached a high of $71.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.39.

Shares Statistics:

HDB traded an average of 1.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.83B. Shares short for HDB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.78M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 19.00, HDB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 27.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HDB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $3.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.65B, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.19B and the low estimate is $17.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.