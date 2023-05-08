In What Direction Will Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) closed at $14.89 in the last session, down -0.73% from day before closing price of $15.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4438537 shares were traded. VIPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 24, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.50.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIPS now has a Market Capitalization of 8.76B and an Enterprise Value of 5.87B. As of this moment, Vipshop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS has reached a high of $16.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIPS traded on average about 4.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 625.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 476.81M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIPS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 8.65M, compared to 11.74M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.84B to a low estimate of $3.74B. As of the current estimate, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.85B, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.8B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.96B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.43B and the low estimate is $15.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.