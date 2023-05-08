Interface Inc. (TILE) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

As of close of business last night, Interface Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.46, down -3.37% from its previous closing price of $7.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728357 shares were traded. TILE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TILE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $9.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on November 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TILE now has a Market Capitalization of 445.22M and an Enterprise Value of 952.03M. As of this moment, Interface’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TILE has reached a high of $15.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TILE traded 401.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 303.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.69M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TILE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 673.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 771.19k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, TILE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 12.60% for TILE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $297.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $298.1M to a low estimate of $296.6M. As of the current estimate, Interface Inc.’s year-ago sales were $288M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $351.4M, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $356.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TILE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.