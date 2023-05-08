Invest in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $78.37 in the prior trading day, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) closed at $80.98, up 3.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1681998 shares were traded. CP stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.92.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 338.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $98.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CP now has a Market Capitalization of 72.37B and an Enterprise Value of 86.21B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CP has reached a high of $82.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 930.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.94M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.42M with a Short Ratio of 15.42M, compared to 12.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.76, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 19.00% for CP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 13, 2021 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.64 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.29. EPS for the following year is $5.08, with 23 analysts recommending between $5.71 and $3.44.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $3.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.68B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.15B, an estimated increase of 41.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15B, an increase of 37.70% less than the figure of $41.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.33B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.81B, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.55B and the low estimate is $9.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.