Invest in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) to keep your portfolio healthy

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) closed the day trading at $1.18 up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1555849 shares were traded. RIGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIGL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when RODRIGUEZ RAUL R sold 20,340 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 35,595 led to the insider holds 1,680,713 shares of the business.

Dummer Wolfgang sold 5,389 shares of RIGL for $8,946 on Feb 02. The EVP & CMO now owns 72,459 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Schorno Dean L, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,389 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider received 8,946 and left with 196,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIGL now has a Market Capitalization of 197.96M and an Enterprise Value of 181.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIGL has reached a high of $2.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3510, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2738.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RIGL traded about 2.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIGL traded about 1.54M shares per day. A total of 173.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.75M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIGL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 8.47M, compared to 8.43M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $25.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.55M to a low estimate of $24.5M. As of the current estimate, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.82M, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.81M, an increase of 18.60% over than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.24M, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $153.79M and the low estimate is $111.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.