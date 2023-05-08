Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

After finishing at $50.59 in the prior trading day, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) closed at $51.52, up 1.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4363015 shares were traded. AQUA stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AQUA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Aulick Rodney sold 6,494 shares for $50.35 per share. The transaction valued at 326,997 led to the insider holds 127,001 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQUA now has a Market Capitalization of 6.19B and an Enterprise Value of 7.03B. As of this moment, Evoqua’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQUA has reached a high of $51.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 122.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.42M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.31% stake in the company. Shares short for AQUA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.6M with a Short Ratio of 6.60M, compared to 6.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $470.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $482.03M to a low estimate of $439.3M. As of the current estimate, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s year-ago sales were $439.32M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $517.55M, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $530.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $495M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQUA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.03B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.