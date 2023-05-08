Is Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) closed at $73.78 up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $72.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1466923 shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Okta Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 158.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On March 02, 2023, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $100.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $70.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on February 14, 2023, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold 100 shares for $75.99 per share. The transaction valued at 7,599 led to the insider holds 601 shares of the business.

McKinnon Todd sold 3,117 shares of OKTA for $257,085 on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 22,813 shares after completing the transaction at $82.48 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Tighe Brett, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,184 shares for $82.48 each. As a result, the insider received 180,132 and left with 42,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OKTA now has a Market Capitalization of 11.90B and an Enterprise Value of 11.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $119.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OKTA has traded an average of 2.35M shares per day and 2.26M over the past ten days. A total of 160.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.44M, compared to 5.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 36 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 38 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 36 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $510.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $529.56M to a low estimate of $492.1M. As of the current estimate, Okta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $414.94M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $527.87M, an increase of 16.80% less than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $560.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $507.2M.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.95B and the low estimate is $2.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.