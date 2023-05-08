Is Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) closed the day trading at $55.77 up 1.90% from the previous closing price of $54.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983449 shares were traded. SNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNY now has a Market Capitalization of 137.76B and an Enterprise Value of 146.37B. As of this moment, Sanofi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNY has reached a high of $57.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNY traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNY traded about 1.64M shares per day. A total of 2.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.24B. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 2.77M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

SNY’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.90, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.82. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SNY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.25, with high estimates of $3 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.59 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.41. EPS for the following year is $9.11, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.35 and $4.9.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $11.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.45B to a low estimate of $10.77B. As of the current estimate, Sanofi’s year-ago sales were $10.76B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.66B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.18B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.17B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.2B and the low estimate is $49.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.