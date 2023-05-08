Is this a Prime Time To acquire Marriott International Inc. (MAR) stock

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) closed the day trading at $176.57 up 0.05% from the previous closing price of $176.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1638075 shares were traded. MAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $179.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 98.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 76.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 73.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $180.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $166.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Breland Benjamin T. sold 600 shares for $165.53 per share. The transaction valued at 99,318 led to the insider holds 8,479 shares of the business.

Breland Benjamin T. sold 625 shares of MAR for $101,912 on Mar 30. The EVP & Chief HR Officer now owns 9,079 shares after completing the transaction at $163.06 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Menon Rajeev, who serves as the President, APEC of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $176.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,057,020 and left with 12,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAR now has a Market Capitalization of 53.54B and an Enterprise Value of 64.66B. As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 392.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAR has reached a high of $183.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAR traded about 1.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAR traded about 2.21M shares per day. A total of 309.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.41M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MAR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 4.05M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

MAR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%. The current Payout Ratio is 12.80% for MAR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1061:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.45 and a low estimate of $1.97, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.66 and $7.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.18. EPS for the following year is $9.02, with 21 analysts recommending between $10.06 and $7.98.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.95B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.19B to a low estimate of $5.59B. As of the current estimate, Marriott International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.34B, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.81B, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.47B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.77B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.49B and the low estimate is $23.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.