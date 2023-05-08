Is this a Prime Time To acquire Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) stock

In the latest session, Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) closed at $210.88 up 2.49% from its previous closing price of $205.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1233834 shares were traded. VRSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $211.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $206.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 128.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 41.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 41.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $243 from $167 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Grover David J. sold 4,411 shares for $180.65 per share. The transaction valued at 796,847 led to the insider holds 11,815 shares of the business.

Foskett Christopher M sold 6,733 shares of VRSK for $1,211,940 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 20,327 shares after completing the transaction at $180.00 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, WRIGHT DAVID B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,912 shares for $182.37 each. As a result, the insider received 895,801 and left with 14,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRSK now has a Market Capitalization of 27.30B and an Enterprise Value of 31.14B. As of this moment, Verisk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 468.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRSK has reached a high of $210.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $156.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 188.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 183.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRSK has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 152.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.01M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VRSK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.6M with a Short Ratio of 10.60M, compared to 11.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VRSK is 1.36, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.54 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $5.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.48. EPS for the following year is $6.44, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $6.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $653.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $660.2M to a low estimate of $644.6M. As of the current estimate, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $746.3M, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.25M, a decrease of -13.10% less than the figure of -$12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $659.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $649.8M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.