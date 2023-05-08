Is Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $45.53 in the prior trading day, Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) closed at $46.33, up 1.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705753 shares were traded. WERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WERN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive but kept the price unchanged to $45.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Tapio Carmen A bought 1,170 shares for $42.20 per share. The transaction valued at 49,373 led to the insider holds 6,284 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WERN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.89B and an Enterprise Value of 3.45B. As of this moment, Werner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WERN has reached a high of $50.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 544.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 570.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.56M. Insiders hold about 7.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WERN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 3.09M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WERN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 12.40% for WERN, which recently paid a dividend on May 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2003 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 17 analysts recommending between $4 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $857.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $806.56M. As of the current estimate, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $836.28M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $855.88M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $810.72M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.29B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.89B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.