It’s a good day to be an Accenture plc (ACN) shareholder

The closing price of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) was $265.65 for the day, down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $266.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2592063 shares were traded. ACN stock price reached its highest trading level at $270.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $264.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 30, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $289.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on December 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $268.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Shook Ellyn sold 5,250 shares for $275.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,448,451 led to the insider holds 26,908 shares of the business.

Unruch Joel sold 556 shares of ACN for $153,910 on Apr 21. The General Counsel/Corp Secretary now owns 42,739 shares after completing the transaction at $276.82 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Ollagnier Jean-Marc, who serves as the Chief Executive – Europe of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $280.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,750,350 and left with 174,084 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACN now has a Market Capitalization of 174.51B and an Enterprise Value of 171.48B. As of this moment, Accenture’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has reached a high of $322.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $242.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 270.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 279.62.

Shares Statistics:

ACN traded an average of 2.40M shares per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 630.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 620.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 5.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.33, ACN has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.40. The current Payout Ratio is 38.00% for ACN, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 29, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.24 and a low estimate of $2.81, while EPS last year was $2.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.81, with high estimates of $2.94 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.81 and $11.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.59. EPS for the following year is $12.59, with 21 analysts recommending between $13.2 and $12.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.8B to a low estimate of $16.34B. As of the current estimate, Accenture plc’s year-ago sales were $16.16B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.33B, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.59B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.24B and the low estimate is $66.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.