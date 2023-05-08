It’s a good day to be an Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s stock clocked out at $35.04, up 7.65% from its previous closing price of $32.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 959922 shares were traded. HWC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.70.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HWC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on March 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $50 from $60 previously.

On March 14, 2023, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $44.50.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Teofilo Joan Cahill bought 100 shares for $36.29 per share. The transaction valued at 3,629 led to the insider holds 12,835 shares of the business.

Perez Sonia bought 2,737 shares of HWC for $100,001 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 4,665 shares after completing the transaction at $36.54 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, PICKERING CHRISTINE L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 984 shares for $36.29 each. As a result, the insider received 35,709 and left with 20,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HWC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.16B. As of this moment, Hancock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWC has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HWC traded 673.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 693.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.54M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HWC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.66M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.11, HWC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 18.30% for HWC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.57 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.49. EPS for the following year is $5.25, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.73 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $368.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $375.83M to a low estimate of $363.46M. As of the current estimate, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s year-ago sales were $331.38M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $366.35M, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $370.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $362.22M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.