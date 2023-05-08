It’s a good day to be an MP Materials Corp. (MP) shareholder

The price of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) closed at $20.67 in the last session, up 0.78% from day before closing price of $20.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3712772 shares were traded. MP stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Gold Daniel Allen sold 53,702 shares for $31.62 per share. The transaction valued at 1,698,057 led to the insider holds 1,120,014 shares of the business.

QVT Financial LP sold 53,702 shares of MP for $1,698,057 on Dec 14. The Director by Deputization now owns 1,120,014 shares after completing the transaction at $31.62 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, QVT Financial LP, who serves as the Director by Deputization of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $31.75 each. As a result, the insider received 3,175,000 and left with 1,124,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.75B and an Enterprise Value of 4.25B. As of this moment, MP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MP has reached a high of $42.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MP traded on average about 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.08M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.42M with a Short Ratio of 12.42M, compared to 10.09M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 11.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $94.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.92M to a low estimate of $67.77M. As of the current estimate, MP Materials Corp.’s year-ago sales were $143.56M, an estimated decrease of -34.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.94M, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$34.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.51M, down -20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $658.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $894.21M and the low estimate is $465.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.