It’s an appealing income play to consider Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)

As of close of business last night, Veritex Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.31, up 3.95% from its previous closing price of $15.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623257 shares were traded. VBTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VBTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $32.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Morrison Gregory B bought 1,420 shares for $17.71 per share. The transaction valued at 25,148 led to the insider holds 25,302 shares of the business.

Huddleston Gordon bought 100 shares of VBTX for $2,218 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 100 shares after completing the transaction at $22.18 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Bolin Pat S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $17.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 175,200 and bolstered with 34,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VBTX now has a Market Capitalization of 945.21M. As of this moment, Veritex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBTX has reached a high of $35.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VBTX traded 601.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 793.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.22M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VBTX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 1.99M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 6.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, VBTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $118.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.6M to a low estimate of $114.89M. As of the current estimate, Veritex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.86M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.87M, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.41M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $475.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $463.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $470.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $417.48M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $491.39M and the low estimate is $477M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.