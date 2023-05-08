It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) stock

The closing price of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) was $8.75 for the day, up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $8.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 980675 shares were traded. ADTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADTN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 26, 2022, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $26.

On July 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 14, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when STANTON THOMAS R bought 652 shares for $19.21 per share. The transaction valued at 12,529 led to the insider holds 805,765 shares of the business.

McCray Gregory James bought 36 shares of ADTN for $698 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 21,673 shares after completing the transaction at $19.21 per share. On Sep 04, another insider, STANTON THOMAS R, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 296 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,783 and bolstered with 855,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.67.

Shares Statistics:

ADTN traded an average of 782.02K shares per day over the past three months and 876.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 2.26M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, ADTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $361.85M to a low estimate of $322M. As of the current estimate, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.52M, an estimated increase of 119.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $355.6M, an increase of 106.70% less than the figure of $119.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $379M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.