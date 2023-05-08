Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

In the latest session, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) closed at $119.13 up 3.32% from its previous closing price of $115.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695970 shares were traded. J stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $136 to $150.

On April 27, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $173.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 27, 2022, with a $173 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. sold 6,666 shares for $115.24 per share. The transaction valued at 768,190 led to the insider holds 607,956 shares of the business.

DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. sold 6,666 shares of J for $778,389 on Mar 15. The Executive Chair now owns 614,622 shares after completing the transaction at $116.77 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Thompson Christopher M.T., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $119.64 each. As a result, the insider received 418,740 and left with 34,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, J now has a Market Capitalization of 14.43B and an Enterprise Value of 17.46B. As of this moment, Jacobs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, J has reached a high of $141.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, J has traded an average of 589.91K shares per day and 510.97k over the past ten days. A total of 126.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.08M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for J as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.55M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for J is 1.04, from 0.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for J, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.7 and $7.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.37. EPS for the following year is $8.28, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.46 and $5.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.83B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.11B to a low estimate of $3.09B. As of the current estimate, Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.83B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.42B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for J’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.92B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.49B and the low estimate is $14.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.