Knowles Corporation (KN) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) closed at $16.26 in the last session, up 1.75% from day before closing price of $15.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699251 shares were traded. KN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On February 10, 2022, Colliers Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Cabrera Raymond D. sold 8,490 shares for $16.36 per share. The transaction valued at 138,896 led to the insider holds 89,202 shares of the business.

Crowley Daniel J bought 2,000 shares of KN for $27,940 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 19,815 shares after completing the transaction at $13.97 per share. On May 26, another insider, Niew Jeffrey, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 77,537 shares for $18.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,466,070 and left with 528,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.54B and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KN has reached a high of $20.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KN traded on average about 695.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 706.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.09% stake in the company. Shares short for KN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 3.09M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $172.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.5M to a low estimate of $172M. As of the current estimate, Knowles Corporation’s year-ago sales were $188M, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.37M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $744.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $734.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $741M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $764.7M, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $821.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $840M and the low estimate is $790M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.