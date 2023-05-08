L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) was $187.73 for the day, up 1.08% from the previous closing price of $185.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1280252 shares were traded. LHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $187.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LHX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $241 from $290 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $263 to $278.

On December 08, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $250.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 08, 2022, with a $250 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when MEHNERT DANA A sold 1,985 shares for $227.25 per share. The transaction valued at 451,091 led to the insider holds 23,830 shares of the business.

GIRARD JAMES P sold 5,000 shares of LHX for $1,146,900 on Nov 08. The Vice President & CHRO now owns 7,144 shares after completing the transaction at $229.38 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, KUBASIK CHRISTOPHER E, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $245.22 each. As a result, the insider received 4,904,400 and left with 98,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LHX now has a Market Capitalization of 37.07B and an Enterprise Value of 43.98B. As of this moment, L3Harris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 34.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHX has reached a high of $255.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 199.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 216.88.

Shares Statistics:

LHX traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 190.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LHX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.50, LHX has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 92.60% for LHX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10000:9448 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.07 and a low estimate of $2.77, while EPS last year was $3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $3.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.5 and $12.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.28. EPS for the following year is $13.3, with 15 analysts recommending between $14.1 and $12.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $4.22B. As of the current estimate, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.13B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.42B, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.37B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.06B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.32B and the low estimate is $18.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.