Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $61.88

In the latest session, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) closed at $61.88 up 2.42% from its previous closing price of $60.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074824 shares were traded. LPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.44.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Securities on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $63 previously.

On January 12, 2023, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $69 to $63.

TD Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $72.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Gottung Lizanne C sold 3,587 shares for $62.52 per share. The transaction valued at 224,259 led to the insider holds 27,470 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.30B and an Enterprise Value of 4.32B. As of this moment, Louisiana-Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPX has reached a high of $77.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LPX has traded an average of 926.86K shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 72.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.74% stake in the company. Shares short for LPX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 3.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LPX is 0.96, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60. The current Payout Ratio is 11.50% for LPX, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $4.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $4.22, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $684.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $764.5M to a low estimate of $653M. As of the current estimate, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated decrease of -39.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $730.62M, a decrease of -12.50% over than the figure of -$39.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $788.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $670.89M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.